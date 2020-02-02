Jacobi Boykins: Leads team with 22
Boykins added 22 points (9-21 FG, 4-13 3Pt), five rebounds and four steals during Saturday's loss against South Bay.
Despite shooting just 30.8 percent from three-point range, Boykins led the Vipers offensively by reaching the 22-point mark for the second straight outing. The LSU product is currently averaging 13.8 points and 3.1 rebounds for the Vipers this year.
