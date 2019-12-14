Jacobi Boykins: Leads team with 23

Boykins added 23 points (7-15 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals during Friday's loss at Texas.

Off the bench, Boykins paced the team offensively by reaching the 23-point mark behind 46.7 percent overall shooting while making other solid statistical contributions in 31 minutes of action Friday. The 24-year-old over 13 appearances in the G League this season is averaging 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest.