Jacobi Boykins: Sets season-high in scoring

Boykins finished Friday's 129-98 win over Austin with 22 points (7-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and a blocked shot.

Boykins joined the Vipers in early January, and is averaging 8.9 points through eight games with his new club. The combo guard likely will act as depth for a Vipers organization plagued by injuries as of late, but performances like this could earn him more minutes (15.0 season average) in the near future.