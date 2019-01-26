Jacobi Boykins: Sets season-high in scoring
Boykins finished Friday's 129-98 win over Austin with 22 points (7-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and a blocked shot.
Boykins joined the Vipers in early January, and is averaging 8.9 points through eight games with his new club. The combo guard likely will act as depth for a Vipers organization plagued by injuries as of late, but performances like this could earn him more minutes (15.0 season average) in the near future.
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....