Jacobi Boykins: Superb offensive showing
Boykins added 29 points, one rebound and one block during Saturday's G League loss against Austin.
Boykins turned in a superb offensive showing despite the loss Saturday by dropping a team-best 29 points across 61.1 percent overall shooting including knocking down seven three-pointers. Through the first two G League games this year, Boykins is averaging 24.5 points with 10.5-made three-pointers.
