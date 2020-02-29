Jacobi Boykins: Traded to Skyforce
Boykins was traded to the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Thursday.
In 31 games with the Vipers this season, Boykins averaged 13.8 points, three rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. The 25-year-old will now look to prove his worth with the Skyforce.
