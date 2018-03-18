JaCorey Williams: Double-double in win

Williams added 29 points (13-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal during the Charge's 109-103 win over the Herd Saturday.

Williams tied his season high with 29 points Saturday on 72.2 percent shooting while also producing his 14th double-double this season. Almost all of the 23-year-old's shots are from inside the three-point arc though and that is one of the reasons why Williams is shooting the ball at such a high percentage. The former Middle Tennessee forward is averaging 15.4 points and 7.5 rebounds for Canton this season.