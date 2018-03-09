JaCorey Williams: Drops in 29 in win

Williams added 29 points (13-20 FG, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal during Thursday's 112-103 road win over Maine.

Williams led the Charge in points and rebounds Thursday on his way to his 11th double-double this season. The first-year forward from Middle Tennessee has now scored in double digits in his last six games with every shot attempt coming from inside the arc. Currently, the 23-year-old is averaging 14.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest.