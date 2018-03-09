JaCorey Williams: Drops in 29 in win
Williams added 29 points (13-20 FG, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal during Thursday's 112-103 road win over Maine.
Williams led the Charge in points and rebounds Thursday on his way to his 11th double-double this season. The first-year forward from Middle Tennessee has now scored in double digits in his last six games with every shot attempt coming from inside the arc. Currently, the 23-year-old is averaging 14.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest.
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...