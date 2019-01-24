JaCorey Williams: Helps aid team in scoring
Williams posted 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in the loss Wednesday to Lakeland.
Lakeland's center Amile Jefferson got the better of the matchup, scoring 23 points while collecting 10 rebounds, but Williams seemed to hold his own for the most part. The Charge's center has been one of the more consistent players on the team, with the likes of Kobi Simmons and Schoochie Smith rotating as the second impactful scorer.
