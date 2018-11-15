JaCorey Williams: Leads team in scoring off bench

Williams scored 20 points to go along with five rebounds and three steals in the loss to Westchester on Wednesday.

Williams actually led the Charge in scoring despite coming off the bench. A technical foul within the first minute of the game likely contributed to his diminished minute total (23) but it was clear the forward was the focal point of the offense when he was on the court.

