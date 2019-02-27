JaCorey Williams: Only sees 17 minutes in win

Williams played 17 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Mad Ants, finishing the contest with 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-7 FT), three rebounds and a steal.

It's odd to see Williams not meet his customary 27 minutes per game, especially with the Charge missing a handful of their regular contributors, but he still wound up adding a bit of offensive dimensions to their bench. Through 39 games, Williams is posting respective per game averages, including 14.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists.