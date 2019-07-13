JaCorey Williams: Posts double-double in win

Williams totaled 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 31 minutes in the Cavaliers' 98-96 overtime win over the Kings on Friday in a Las Vegas Summer League consolation game.

Williams posted a big double-double and scored a basket in overtime to help lead the Cavs to an overtime win. He'll likely be playing in the G League this coming season, where he's enjoyed a productive stint with the Canton Charge.