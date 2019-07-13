JaCorey Williams: Posts double-double in win
Williams totaled 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 31 minutes in the Cavaliers' 98-96 overtime win over the Kings on Friday in a Las Vegas Summer League consolation game.
Williams posted a big double-double and scored a basket in overtime to help lead the Cavs to an overtime win. He'll likely be playing in the G League this coming season, where he's enjoyed a productive stint with the Canton Charge.
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...