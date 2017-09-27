Play

JaCorey Williams: To be waived by Cavaliers

Williams will be waived by the Cavaliers to make room on the roster for Dwyane Wade, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Less than a week after being signed to a training camp deal with Cleveland, Williams was released. According to Charania, Williams intends to find another suitor 'soon'.

