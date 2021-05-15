Hardy, a five-star recruit, plans to sign a professional contract with the NBA G League Ignite team, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Las Vegas native had offers from, most notably, Kentucky, UCLA and Arizona. Per 247Sports, Hardy is the No. 3 recruit in the Class of 2021. The 6-foot-4 combo guard was named a McDonald's All-American despite not playing as a senior at Coronado due to the state of Nevada canceling the high school basketball season. During his junior year, he averaged 30.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists.