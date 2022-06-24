Ivey was selected by the Pistons with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The sophomore is staying in the midwest after becoming the first guard to come off the board Thursday night. Ivey shined over his two seasons at Purdue, averaging 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for the Boilermakers as a sophomore. Now the 6-foot-4 guard joins last season's No. 1 overall pick, Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes and Frank Jackson in the Pistons' backcourt. Detroit's lack of depth at guard gives Ivey a very legitimate chance to start alongside Cunningham to begin 2022-23.