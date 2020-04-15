Jaden McDaniels: Heading to NBA

McDaniels announced Tuesday via his personal Twitter account that he'll forgo his final three seasons at Washington to enter the 2020 NBA Draft.

McDaniels will still be able to maintain his collegiate eligibility until he signs with a non-NCAA certified agent, but given his status as a likely first-round pick, he's expected to keep his name in the draft after the June 3 withdrawal deadline for college players. The 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward was a five-star recruit heading into his freshman season at Washington and mostly met expectations, averaging 13.0 points, 5.8 boards, 2.1 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers in 31.0 minutes per game but shooting just 40.5 percent from the field. The 19-year-old probably offers one of the higher ceilings of any player in the draft, though he may not be ready to handle a big-minute role right away in his first NBA season.