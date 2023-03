Shackelford did not take the floor for Sunday's contest against the Skyhawks.

Even though Shackelford was listed as healthy, coach Grant Gibbs decided not to put him in the game. The team probably chose to sit him for precautionary reasons as he's missed the last two weeks with an undisclosed injury. When back in the lineup, expect him to once again find his groove offensively as one of the main scoring options for the Blue.