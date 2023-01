Shackelford finished with 36 points (10-16 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 41 minutes during Thursday's 118-109 win over the G League Ignite.

Shackelford played a pivotal role in securing the victory for the Blue, finishing as the leading scorer on a very efficient night from the field. The 21-year-old has been one of the main offensive weapons for Oklahoma City this year, averaging 16.9 points over 33.8 minutes per night.