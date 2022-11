Shackelford finished with 24 points (8-9 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and a block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 110-95 loss to the G League Ignite.

In his first start of the season, Shackelford made his presence known. He finished the game with amazing efficiency for a guard, missing only one shot while also setting the tone offensively as the leading scorer.