Shackelford finished with 25 points (9-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 123-102 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Shackelford showcased the type of player he can be when called upon as he led the Blue in scoring. However, he was somewhat inefficient from the field, missing 11 shots, including eight from deep. Expect him to continue to be a scoring threat for the Blue as they look to bounce back from back-to-back losses against Salt Lake.