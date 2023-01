Shackelford finished with 15 points (5-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Shackelford stepped up to the plate offensively for the Blue, finishing as the second-leading scorer. However, he struggled from the field, missing eight shots including seven from deep.