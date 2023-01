Shackelford finished with 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Shackelford was one of the driving forces offensively for the Blue, finishing as the third-leading scorer on a very efficient clip. However, it wasn't enough for them to overcome the deficit against Stockton.