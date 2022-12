Shackelford finished with 19 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 119-101 loss to the Ontario Clippers.

Despite the loss, Shackelford showed out leading the Blue in scoring and three-pointers made. However, he did have trouble handling the playmaking duties as he finished with twice as many turnovers as assists.