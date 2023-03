Shackelford finished with 8 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), and three assists in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 loss to the Skyforce.

Shackelford struggled in his return, missing five shots and finishing with less than 10 points which played a role in the Blue securing the loss. Expect him to turn it around once he gets one or two more games under his belt as he's averaging 13.4 points per game.