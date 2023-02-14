Springer recorded 22 points (9-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 29 minutes during Monday's 130-104 win over College Park.

Springer was one of eight Blue Coats to score in double figures during the win and led the way with 22 points. Across 19 appearances, the 20-year-old is averaging 18.6 points while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from deep. He was recalled to the NBA club following the contest.