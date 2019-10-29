Jaelan Sanford: Picked by Agua Caliente

Sanford was selected in the second round of the G League Draft by the Agua Caliente Clippers.

After playing out his senior season at Toledo and averaging 15.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 33.5 minutes per game, Sanford signed a contract with a Latvian team in August. While he appeared in the first six games for the club, he didn't play in the most recent game following the draft, suggesting he may be headed back to the US to play in the G League.