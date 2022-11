Okafor posted 26 points (11-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 108-93 win over the Hustle.

Okafor was quite efficient with plenty of shot volume during Thursday's matchup, and he scored in double figures for the second time over the first three games of the season. He's seen his playing time increase to begin the year and has also hauled in at least six rebounds in every game.