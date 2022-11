Okafor posted 30 points (13-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 win over the Vipers.

Okafor came off the bench during Wednesday's matchup but scored 20-plus points for a third consecutive game. He's shooting 72.6 percent from the floor this year and is averaging 19.8 points and 7.4 rebounds in 27.6 minutes per game.