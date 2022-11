Okafor logged 21 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Friday's 99-89 loss to Lakeland.

Okafor started Friday's matchup after coming off the bench Wednesday, and he came within one rebound of a double-double. It's not yet clear whether he'll maintain his starting role, but he should have opportunities to be productive regardless of his starting status.