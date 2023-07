Okafor (lower body) signed a one-year contract Monday with Basket Zaragoza of Spain's Liga ACB, Albert De Roa of HoopsHype.com reports.

Okafor was playing for the Mexico City Capitanes in the G League last season before developing a lower-body injury. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft hasn't played in an NBA regular-season game since 2020 with the Pistons, but he 'll likely garner a prominent role overseas.