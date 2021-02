Tripp registered six points (2-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Sunday's loss against Lakeland.

Tripp has logged 25.4 minutes per game so far but has struggled to make an impact, scoring just 5.7 points per matchup while shooting a meager 37.5 percent from the field. Those numbers are not going to make him a reliable fantasy asset on most nights.