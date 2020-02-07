Jahmal McMurray: Falls just shy of double-double
McMurray scored 14 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and dished nine assists in Thursday's victory over Agua Caliente.
McMurray's performance was his finest of the campaign as he tripled his high mark in assists while falling one point short of his season scoring high. Impressively, McMurray posted the nice stat line in only 19 minutes of action.
