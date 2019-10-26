Jahmal McMurray: Lands with Northern Arizona at 21
McMurray was drafted 21st overall by the Northern Arizona Suns in the 2019 G League draft.
McMurray excelled as a shooter at SMU in his senior season, totaling 18.1 points per game while shooting 39.5 percent from deep on eight three-point attempts per contest. He doesn't provide much else, though he did tally 2.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...