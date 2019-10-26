Jahmal McMurray: Lands with Northern Arizona at 21

McMurray was drafted 21st overall by the Northern Arizona Suns in the 2019 G League draft.

McMurray excelled as a shooter at SMU in his senior season, totaling 18.1 points per game while shooting 39.5 percent from deep on eight three-point attempts per contest. He doesn't provide much else, though he did tally 2.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.