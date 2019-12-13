Play

Jahmal McMurray: Let go by Long Island

The Long Island Nets waived McMurray on Thursday.

McMurray provided a decent amount of production off the bench for the Nets over 12 games, notching 8.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 15.3 minutes on average. The 22-year-old will hit waivers before potentially heading to free agency.

