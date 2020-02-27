Jahmal McMurray: Out with illness
McMurray did not play against Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday due to an illness.
Not much has said about the undrafted rookie's illness, but it is likely a contributing factor to his absence over the Legends' last two games. McMurray wasn't seeing the court much prior to the ailment, however; he logged a total of 11 minutes in his previous two contests.
