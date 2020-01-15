Play

Jahmal McMurray: Picked up by Texas

The Legends acquired McMurray via the available player pool Sunday.

McMurray was cut loose byLong Island in mid-December but has found a new home down south. In 12 games with the G League Nets, the guard averaged 8.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 15 minutes per game.

