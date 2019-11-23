Jahmal McMurray: Scores 14 off bench

McMurray totaled 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 27 minutes during Friday's loss to the Charge.

McMurray provided a nice spark off the bench, though his fellow second-teamers weren't able to provide much help. The former Southern Methodist Mustang has carved out a nice role for himself in his first professional season and is averaging 10.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.7 percent from three in 16.8 minutes across five G-League games.