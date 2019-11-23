Jahmal McMurray: Scores 14 off bench
McMurray totaled 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 27 minutes during Friday's loss to the Charge.
McMurray provided a nice spark off the bench, though his fellow second-teamers weren't able to provide much help. The former Southern Methodist Mustang has carved out a nice role for himself in his first professional season and is averaging 10.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.7 percent from three in 16.8 minutes across five G-League games.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...