Jahmal McMurray: Woeful shooting off bench
McMurray finished with three points (1-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three assists and a rebound in 16 minutes Sunday against College Park.
McMurray had his worst game of the season as he struggled to get anything going. The one positive was that he saw 11 shots off the bench which indicates that coach Shaun Fein was willing to let McMurray attempt to shoot himself out of his struggles. Look for McMurray to bounce back in Friday's tilt with Raptors 905.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...