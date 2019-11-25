Jahmal McMurray: Woeful shooting off bench

McMurray finished with three points (1-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three assists and a rebound in 16 minutes Sunday against College Park.

McMurray had his worst game of the season as he struggled to get anything going. The one positive was that he saw 11 shots off the bench which indicates that coach Shaun Fein was willing to let McMurray attempt to shoot himself out of his struggles. Look for McMurray to bounce back in Friday's tilt with Raptors 905.