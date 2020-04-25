Jahmi'us Ramsey: Declares for 2020 Draft

Ramsey has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reports.

Ramsey is keeping his ability to return to college, but the speculation is that he'll commit to the NBA since he's a possible first-round pick. Last season as a freshman at Texas Tech, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 42.6 percent from three. However, he shot just 64.1 percent from the charity stripe, which could raise some concerns about the consistency of his shot at the NBA level. Ramsey's production resulted in him winning Big 12 Freshman of the Year and making the All-Big 12 Second Team.