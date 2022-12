Ramsey did not suit up for Oklahoma City's Sunday matchup against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Ramsey has been one of the main driving forces for the Blue's success this season as he's averaging 21.2 points, 4.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds over 30.8 minutes per night. Unfortunately, he was unable to go on Sunday as he is battling with an unknown injury or illness. When he's back in the lineup, expect him to make an impact as one of the main scorers for Oklahoma City.