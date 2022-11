Ramsey finished with 28 points (10-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and a steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 115-107 loss against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Ramsey led the Blue in scoring but it wasn't enough to secure a back-to-back win against Santa Cruz. However, he was very erratic finishing the game with eight turnovers. Expect him to put up similar numbers as the season moves along.