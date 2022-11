Ramsey finished with 23 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 124-102 win against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Ramsey showcased his full offensive arsenal Wednesday night as a scorer, playmaker, and rebounder. He's started off the year strong averaging 26 points, four rebounds and four assists. Expect him to continue to play at a high level as the primary backcourt option for Oklahoma City.