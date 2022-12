Ramsey finished with 21 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 29 minutes during Sunday's 89-117 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Even though Ramsey was magnificent offensively, he didn't do a great job acting as a floor general finishing with only one assist. As one of the main offensive weapons for the Blue, expect him to bounce back.