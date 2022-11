Ramsey finished with 26 points (12-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and one rebound in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 133-115 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Even though Ramsey was able to have his way offensively, he finished the game with as many turnovers as assists. Expect Ramsey to continue to score at a high level as one of the Blue's main guards.