Ramsey finished with 26 points (11-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 104-88 win to the G League Ignite.

Ramsey showcased his full potential Monday night as a scorer, playmaker and defender. Expect Ramsey to keep producing at a high level as the main source of offense at the guard position for the Blue.