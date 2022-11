Ramsey finished with 29 points (13-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 32 minutes during Monday's 111-97 win over the Ontario Clippers.

Ramsey showcased his full offensive arsenal against Ontario while also being the most efficient player on the team missing only three shots. Even though he finished the game with five turnovers, he still played a key role in propelling the Blue to a victory.