Ramsey finished with 29 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two assists and one rebound in 29 minutes during Friday's 134-125 win against the G-league Ignite.

After only playing 19 games with the Kings last season and being let go by the Thunder at the beginning of October, Ramsey showed out in his first G-league game with the Blue leading them to a win as the leading scorer. As one of the main options in the backcourt, expect him to put up similar numbers as the season moves along.