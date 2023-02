Ramsey amassed 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 31 minutes during Monday's 133-113 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Despite the blowout loss, Ramsey was one of the few bright spots offensively for the Blue, finishing as the second-leading scorer on an efficient clip. However, he, along with the other backcourt guards, had trouble stopping the Hustle's offensive attack which played a pivotal role in the loss.