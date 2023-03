Ramsey finished with 30 points (11-18 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 112-110 loss to the Stars.

Ramsey showcased his full offensive arsenal against Salt Lake, leading the team in points and three-pointers made. He was also active in the passing lanes by leading the team in steals. Even though he played a pivotal role in keeping the game competitive down to the final seconds, it wasn't enough to help the Blue capture the win.