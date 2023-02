Ramsey finished with 25 points (9-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and three steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 117-113 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Ramsey showcased his full offensive ability against Motor City, leading the team in scoring and assists. However, he was very inefficient from the field, missing 13 total shots and six from deep.