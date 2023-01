Ramsey finished with 25 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Saturday's 117-121 loss to the Texas Legends.

Even though Ramsey led the Blue in scoring, he struggled from deep and was also inconsistent from the free throw line which played a role in the loss to the Legends. Expect him to bounce back as one of the main scoring options at the guard position for Oklahoma City.